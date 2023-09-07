Al Pacino’s girlfriend requests physical custody of their three month-old-baby

Washington DC [US], September 7 : Actor Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah has asked for full physical custody of their three-month-old son, Page Six reported.

According to court records obtained by Page Six, the 29-year-old submitted a petition to establish parental tie with the illustrious actor on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Despite requesting physical custody, she is prepared to grant the 83-year-old "reasonable visitation" privileges and has asked to share legal custody, which would allow him a vote in important choices like his child's education and medical care.

She also wants Al Pacino to foot her legal bills and any other charges associated with going to court.

A copy of a signed voluntary declaration of parentage, which establishes Al Pacino as ‘Roman Alfallah Pacino's’ biological father, was also enclosed by Noor.

According to the court documents, the couple had Al's fourth child on June 6.

When he learned about her pregnancy, the ‘Godfather’ actor reportedly sought a paternity test, despite sources saying at the time that the couple was overjoyed.

According to sources who spoke to the media outlet, Al Pacino was shocked and earlier believed that because of a medical condition that frequently results in infertility, he couldn't get anyone pregnant.

In fact, it appeared that the actor was not even aware of Noor's pregnancy until two months before she gave birth, according to Page Six.

Al Pacino has called the pregnancy very special in a video.

"It's very special, It has always been. I have a lot of kids. However, this is especially noteworthy given the timing,” the actor was cited as saying.

Al Pacino and Noor have been seen together several times over dinner dates in the months since Roman's birth; their most recent outing was at the start of August.

Al Pacino and Noor began dating in secret during the COVID-19 epidemic two years before, as per Page Six.

One insider said, "She has been with Al for a while, and they get along extremely well. Despite the fact that he is older than her father, the age gap doesn't seem to be an issue."

The insider claimed that Noor, who has previously been linked to wealthy businessman Nicolas Berggruen and Rolling Stones leader Mick Jagger, "mostly dates very rich older men."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor