Alan Cumming says he accidentally injured Pedro Pascal on sets of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Los Angeles, Jan 9 Actor-director Alan Cumming has shared that he accidentally injured actor Pedro Pascal during the making of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.

The 60-year-old actor reprised his role as Nightcrawler in the 2026 Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) blockbuster after more than a 20-year hiatus, and Cumming has now revealed he accidentally “broke” the Mr. Fantastic star while filming a scene for the movie, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’, the host asked Cumming what fans could expect from Nightcrawler in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, to which he replied, “All of (the X-Men cast) are in it, too. What was funny was that in my first scene with Pedro, he hurt his neck and had to go home. I broke Pedro”.

The Traitors host insisted the mishap did not take place during a fight scene, and was simply a production slip-up.

He explained, “No, I wasn't fighting. No, no. I was just, sort of, being we were just together in a scene, and I wasn't fighting, no. He's got these big long arms and everything, so it's quite complicated. I do have a tail, but I didn't have my tail on at the time. Pedro didn't have his arms on either”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will see the return of X-Men icons Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Channing Tatum, James Marsden and Rebecca Romijn.

‘Avengers and Thunderbolts’ stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, David Harbour and Lewis Pullman are also confirmed to appear in the blockbuster.

It has also been confirmed that Chris Evans will return as Steve Rogers after last playing Captain America in 2019’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, which is being helmed by directors Joe and Anthony Russo and is due to release on December 18, 2026, will likely follow the Avengers, the New Avengers, the X-Men as they join forces to stop Doctor Doom from unleashing his devastating plans for the Multiverse.

