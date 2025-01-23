Alankrita Sahai reveals her passion for playing complex roles

Mumbai, Jan 23 Model-turned-actress Alankrita Sahai recently revealed her eagerness to take on complex and challenging roles in her acting career.

Sahai, who is making waves in Hollywood with her role in the film "Band of Maharajas," which is now in the race for the Oscars 2025, expressed her passion for portraying multifaceted characters that allow her to explore different dimensions of human emotions and experiences.

Alankrita shared her excitement and insights about being a part of this prestigious project, shedding light on the film’s powerful narrative and her experience working alongside a talented international cast.

Speaking about the same, Sahai shared, “These pictures are priceless to me. I see myself in different avatars, as I’m open to playing roles that are challenging and exciting. The role of Simran Girish sir visualised me in that. A lot of people sometimes may struggle to see me a certain way as an artist or character. Hats off to him for believing in me and having that conviction that I can pull it off.”

"Band Of Maharajas," directed by Girish Malik, has made the cut for the 'Best Picture Reminder List' for the 97th Academy Awards.

Alankrita Sahai had earlier expressed her immense gratitude to the academy, the audience, and everyone for their love and support towards her film.

In a social media post, the actress wrote, “This is once again a testimony of the fact that good quality work always shines sooner or later. When we heard the news last year that our film is in the race for Oscars from India, we were immensely happy. And now, the 'reminder list' is one step ahead for the big occasion. My gratitude to everyone for showing love to my work and our film and here's hoping and praying that we can continue to make the country proud.”

She added, “A heartfelt thank you to all my producers for believing in my storytelling and vision, especially to Puneet, with whom I embarked on this journey as the Producer-Director duo. Our first collaboration, Jal, has not only been a stepping stone to this Oscar journey but has also garnered acclaim at Busan, Indian Panorama, and received a National Award. Following this, Torbaaz on Netflix has been recognized worldwide. The Academy's acknowledgment of Band of Maharaja is a testament to the dedication of everyone involved in this project—from the remarkable cast to the diligent crew.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor