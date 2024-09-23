Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi-starrer 'The Tribe' to be out in October

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Reality series 'The Tribe' is all set to be out on OTT.

A Dharmatic Entertainment Production and executive-produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Aneesha Baig, 'The Tribe' offers an unfiltered look at Indian influencers navigating to capture the spotlight in Los Angeles.

The nine-episode series chronicles the journey of five young content creators, Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with the digital evangelist investor, Hardik Zaveri.

On bringing the show to the audience, Karan Johar in a press note shared by Prime Video, said, "As always, it has been a pleasure to collaborate with Prime Video to bring the Original reality series, The Tribe to our audiences. The series promises to take viewers on an exhilarating journey, capturing a group of young, new-age content creators as they navigate their ambitions, aspirations, and unfiltered personalities while striving to make their mark in the major leagues. I am confident that audiences will be entertained watching these phenomenally talented individuals, who are poised to captivate viewers with their boldness, creativity, and charisma."

"At Prime Video, we're driven by our commitment to delivering content that is fresh and entertaining. With our upcoming unscripted series, The Tribe. We're thrilled to work once again with Dharmatic Entertainment, who share our vision and passion for stories that are engaging and fun," added Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

'The Tribe' will start streaming on Prime Video from October 4.

