Alappuzha Gymkhana To Rana Naidu Season 2: This Weekend’s Must-Watch Releases

Get ready for an exciting weekend filled with gripping stories and powerful performances. From a raw cop drama making waves in Malayalam cinema to action-packed Tamil flicks and much more, here’s your go-to list for what’s hitting theaters and OTT platforms this weekend!

Ronth (Malayalam)

A gritty, emotionally layered cop drama from Junglee Pictures, directed by National Award-winner Shahi Kabir. Featuring Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew in his first-ever cop role, this film dives deep into the life and struggles of police officers.

Padai Thalaivan (Tamil)

An intense action-drama exploring life in the forest, starring Shanmuga Pandian. A story of survival, courage, and the bond between humans and nature.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (Punjabi)

The latest chapter in a popular franchise, this film continues the powerful journey of resilience and redemption.

Alappuzha Gymkhana (Malayalam, OTT on Sony LIV)

A heartwarming sports drama about an underdog team fighting against all odds, featuring a soulful narrative and captivating performances.

Rana Naidu Season 2 (Hindi, OTT on Netflix)

The thrilling new season of the crime drama with Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Arjun Rampal, packed with suspense and drama.