Alauddin Khilji  to Padmavati: Remembering Iconic Characters From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Masterpiece Padmaavat Ahead of its Re-Release

Seven years ago, acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali delivered one of the biggest masterpieces of Indian cinema, Padmaavat which is all set to re release on the 6th of February. A film that not only brought a historical page to life but also transported audiences back in time. With stunning visuals, masterful cinematography, perfect music, and direction, Bhansali created an unforgettable cinematic experience. The characters he crafted, along with the powerful performances made Padmaavat one of the finest films in Indian cinema. Let’s look at the iconic characters in the film that will be remembered for generations.



PadmavatiplayedbyDeepikaPadukone

Deepika Padukone’s portrayal of Padmavati in Padmaavat is a masterclass in strength, grace, and beauty. She embodied the queen with unmatched elegance and conviction. The iconic climax scene of her Jauhar remains one of the most powerful and memorable moments in Indian cinema.

AlauddinKhiljiplayedbyRanveerSingh

Ranveer Singh's portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat is a career-defining performance. He transformed physically and psychologically into a menacing, monstrous character, showcasing unparalleled depth. His haunting portrayal of the ruthless Sultan remains one of the finest performances in Indian cinema, leaving an indelible mark on audiences.

⁠MalikKafurplayedbyJimSarbh

Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur in Padmaavat was another highlight of the film. As a loyal servant-turned-admirer of Alauddin Khilji, Sarbh brought depth and grace to the character. His memorable performance, marked by subtle emotion and intensity, added a powerful layer to the film’s dynamic.

⁠MehrunissaplayedbyAditiRaoHydari

Aditi Rao Hydari as Mehrunissa in Padmaavat beautifully captured her deep, conflicted love for Alauddin Khilji. Despite her emotional turmoil, she ultimately chose the side of good, showcasing a powerful transformation. Her performance was endearing, poignant, and emotionally touching, leaving a lasting impact.

MaharawalRatanSinghplayedbyShahidKapoor

Shahid Kapoor's portrayal of Maharawal Ratan Singh in Padmaavat was a perfect blend of strength, calmness, and leadership. He embodied the true warrior spirit with grace, showcasing a strong-headed yet composed character. Shahid brought the king to life with remarkable depth, making his performance unforgettable.