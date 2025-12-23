Alaya F reflects on 2025, calls it a year of ‘grit, guts and growth’

Mumbai, Dec 23 Actress Alaya F recently took a moment to look back on her journey through 2025. She described the year as one defined by grit, courage, and personal growth.

Sharing her reflections, the ‘Freddy’ actress expressed pride in how far she has come. Alaya also highlighted the challenges she faced and the lessons that helped shape her both personally and professionally. On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video offering a glimpse into the intense yoga sessions she undertook this year. The clip highlighted her dedication to fitness and wellness, showcasing the rigorous practice that played a key role in her journey of growth and self-discipline throughout the year.

The video shows Alaya F confidently nailing a headstand along with several other challenging yoga poses. Sharing this clip, Pooja Bedi’s daughter wrote, “2025 was a year of grit, guts and growth. Looking back, I feel very proud of how far I’ve come this year!”

Alaya F frequently showcases her passion for yoga on social media. She often shares photos and videos from her practice sessions.

On the work front, Alaya made her acting debut in 2020 with the comedy “Jawaani Jaaneman,” which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Reflecting on her debut project, Alaya had earlier said: "Jawaani Jaaneman will always be the most special film of my career. It was my debut, and that alone makes it unforgettable. But beyond that, everything about it felt perfect—the character, the cast, the director, and the entire experience of shooting it.”

She was most recently seen in “Bade Miya Chote Miyan” where she shared screen space with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Up next, Alaya F is gearing up to star in “Storm,” a high-octane thriller series set in Mumbai. Produced by Hrithik Roshan, the show will feature her alongside Parvathy Thiruvothu, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma, and Saba Azad.

