Alaya F reveals one fashion tip she borrowed from her grandfather Kabir Bedi

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Veteran actor Kabir Bedi is not only famous for his iconic "crocodile" scene with Rekha from 'Khoon Bhari Maang' but also popular for his sauve looks.

With his on screen and off screen presence over decades, Kabir Bedi has undoubtedly turned out to be the OG style icon. If he is ranking at the top of the charts then his granddaughter and actor Alaya F is also no less with her style.

On Wednesday, the young artiste made heads turn with her stylish walk at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023 in Delhi. She was the showstopper for designer duo Shalini Jaikaria and Paras Bairoliya on Day 2 of the gala.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyQ4jh6M7Nv/?igshid=NzZhOTFlYzFmZQ==

Speaking to ANI, Alaya revealed fashion tips she has borrowed from her nanu and mother Pooja Bedi, who is also an actress.

"From my grandfather (I've learnt that) classics never go out of style. Anything classic is always timeless. From my mother, my mother and I have very different styles. When I was a teenager, I used to steal all her clothes but now we have very different styles," she said.

Alaya also decoded her fashion quotient.

"My fashion is versatile. It keeps changing. Sometimes it's a hit. Sometimes it's a miss, but it's okay, it's always fun," she added.

Alaya was dressed in a sequinned bralette and sheer pants. For the glam, she opted for coral blush, shimmery eyes and pink lips.

Take a glance at her fashionable picture posted on the Instagram page of Lakme Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Alaya will be seen sharing screen space with RajKummar Rao in 'Sri', which is based on the life of Srikant Bholla, founder of Bollant Industries.

