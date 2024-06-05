Alaya F shares her ‘most painful fail’ during gym session

Mumbai, June 5 Actress Alaya F, who was recently seen in the hit film ‘Srikanth’, has shared a blooper from her fitness training session.

On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video of herself in which she can be seen trying to get on a gym ball.

As she tried to get on the top of the ball, she lost her balance and tumbled down. Fortunately, there was no injury as such but the actress did feel the pain after the fall.

She wrote on the video: “My most painful fail yet. (This is why it's important to NOT try this at home without trained supervision and crash mats). Watch this with sound on (sic).”

The actress is a fitness enthusiast and believes in a healthy lifestyle. In view of rising temperatures, Alaya had earlier spoken to IANS about the changes in her diet for the summer. The actress said that she makes it a point to stay hydrated with a minimum water intake of about three litres during the day. In the morning, she likes to have an avocado toast with egg with a small bowl of mangoes and also some nice cold watermelon on the side.

The actress shared that “the most important part of my diet,” especially during the summers is water intake. She had told IANS: “I do most of my exercises without any fan or AC, in the summer that means I end up sweating a lot! So hydration is super important for me.”

“I drink a lot of water in the day and to keep track of it and maximise it, I like to infuse my water with healthy substances. In the morning, while I’m exercising, I finish about 750ml of cucumber, mint, lemon water and I also add my collagen powder into it,” she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor