Alaya F Showcases Her Fitness Achievements From 2024, Alia Bhatt REACTS

As 2024 comes to an end, Alaya F took to her social media handle to share her fitness achievements, calling it her "biggest gain" from the year. She shared a video that showcases her indulging in intense workouts, pushing the boundaries, and feeling unstoppable. Along with the video, Alaya penned a sweet note about her fitness journey experience. A part of it read, "Seeing my body do things that I couldn’t have even dreamed of! Thank you for the love and encouragement (and engagement😋)! Here’s to constantly and consistently growing."

As soon as Alaya F shared the video, several fans flocked to the comment section, appreciating her hard work and efforts. In fact, even Alia Bhatt couldn't stop herself from raving about Alaya's journey. She dropped a comment that read, "So so cool 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," which earned an instant reply from Alaya F, who commented, "Fangirling big time right now😄😋..thank youuuuuu 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰"

Apart from Alia Bhatt, a user comment read, "Bravo girl, you are so good❤️ May God bless you. Stay strong, always.🙌🙌". Another comment read, "Hello Alaya. I have been following you and seeing your growth. So much Discipline. Congratulations on the gains. May 2025 bring you more reasons to be proud of. Truly an inspiration girl👍". Several admirers of Alaya F flooded the comment section with appreciation and praises for the actress