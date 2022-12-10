Alaya F starts shooting for Srikanth Bolla biopic 'Sri'

Mumbai, Dec 10 Bollywood actress Alaya F, who is currently riding high on the success of 'Freddy', has commenced shooting for the biopic based on visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla titled 'Sri'.

Alaya took to Instagram, where she shared a picture holding the clapboard of the film. Alongside the image, she wrote: "Back on set! my first day on the Srikanth Bolla biopic, #SRI so excited to begin this journey."

The film will be directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It will also feature Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika and Sharad Kelkar. It will reportedly narrate the story of an industrialist who didn't let his visual impairment come in the way of his vision and founded Bollant Industries.

Alaya made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan-starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. She was then seen in 'Freddy'. 'Sri' marks her third movie in the Hindi film industry.

