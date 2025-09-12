Alaya F takes on the 75 Hard challenge yet again, to vlog the entire experience

Mumbai, Sep 12 Actress and fitness junkie Alaya F has decided to push her limits yet again by taking on the 75 Hard challenge - a mental toughness program with rules that sound simple but are absolutely brutal.

For the unversed, the 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actress did the 75 Hard challenge at the beginning of the year as well.

During the next 75 days, Alaya will be following a certain set of rules, such as doing 2 workouts with a minimum of 45-minute sessions each. At least one of these two workouts has to be outdoors. She will also be drinking 3.8 litres of water every day, reading a minimum of 10 pages of a non-fiction book, and taking a progress photo daily, along with zero alcohol and zero cheat meals for the entire 75 days of the challenge.

Alaya had added an additional 15 minutes of mindfulness practice to the routine.

However, if you miss even one thing on one day, you will have to reset all the way back to day one.

The 'Freddy' actress has also decided to vlog the entire challenge.

Sharing her latest resolution to put her physical and mental prowess to the test, Alaya wrote on social media, "Guess who’s doing #75Hard again? And this time I’m vlogging the entire thing! From 14th Sept to 27th Nov: 75 days. No excuses. No breaks. No resets. Daily vlog-style reels will start dropping on the 15th Workouts, meals, discipline, struggles, wins, highs, lows, all of it in real time."

"I did the 75 Hard at the start of this year and it completely changed my life so here we go again… wish me luck! (Love hands and white heart emoji)," she added.

Alaya's actress mother, Pooja Bedi commented on the post saying,"Yaaaaay!!! Im going to join u for your workouts.... and stop sugar and be gluten-free".

Sonakshi Sinha added, "Guts!!!!"

For the unversed, the 75 Hard Challenge was developed in 2019 by entrepreneur Andy Frisella, inspired by the idea that intentionally putting oneself in uncomfortable situations can build mental fortitude.

