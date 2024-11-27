Alaya F to ring in her birthday at villas in Goa

Mumbai, Nov 27 Actress Alaya F will be celebrating her 37th birthday on November 28. The actress plans to ring in her special day with her close friends at private villas in Goa.

A source close to the actress revealed that Alaya has planned an intimate celebration with her close friends and her mother in Goa. The insider was quoted as saying, “Alaya F is celebrating her birthday in Goa with 5 of her close friends. She has chosen a luxury resort that has a couple of private villas too. A quick trip of 3 days to enjoy her special day with her friends. Interestingly, her mother is also in Goa currently, so she will be joining them to celebrate this big day.”

Last year, the ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’ actress marked her birthday with a vibrant poolside celebration. She posted a series of her photos from the celebration on Instagram, captioning them “Level 26.” In pictures, she sported a variety of bikinis and two-piece co-ord sets.

The first photo showed Alaya posing elegantly with a glass of champagne in hand. In the next image, she was seen enjoying herself by the pool.

Meanwhile, Alaya made her Bollywood debut with “Jawaani Jaaneman” alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. She was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's action film “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” alongside Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Manushi Chhillar. She also played the role of Srikanth Bolla’s girlfriend in the biopic "Srikanth," opposite Rajkummar Rao.

The actress recently expressed her desire to be a part of fresh, relatable content that resonates with the Gen Z generation.

She shared, “I’m really excited to find a project that speaks to our generation—Gen Z and even the Alpha generation. We live in such a dynamic time where everything is evolving so quickly, especially with social media, technology, and the way we communicate.”

Alaya also expressed her enthusiasm for being part of projects that are inspired by real-life stories and personal experiences.

