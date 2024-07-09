Alec Baldwin secures legal victory as 'Rust' trial begins, producer role excluded from evidence

Washington [US], July 9 : Actor Alec Baldwin has clinched a significant legal victory on the eve of his involuntary manslaughter trial, in connection with the tragic shooting incident on the sets of the film 'Rust' in 2021.

The New Mexico judge overseeing the case has ruled against including Baldwin's role as a co-producer in the trial, despite arguments from prosecutors, confirmed Deadline.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer's decision was delivered on Monday, during pre-trial motions, where Baldwin was present at the defense table.

The ruling effectively blocks prosecutors from using Baldwin's dual role as an actor and producer on 'Rust' as evidence.

"I'm having real difficulty with the state's position that they want to show that as a producer he didn't follow guidelines and therefore as an actor Mr Baldwin did all of these things wrong that resulted in the death of Ms Hutchins because as a producer he allowed these things to happen," Judge Sommer stated, addressing the courtroom, according to Deadline.

The incident occurred on October 21, 2021, when a live round fired from a prop gun held by Baldwin tragically killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza during a rehearsal at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Baldwin, who has pleaded not guilty, according to Deadline, faces potential imprisonment of up to 18 months and significant fines if convicted.

The prosecution had previously argued that Baldwin's producer role made him aware of safety concerns on set, implying his responsibility in the tragedy.

However, Judge Sommer's ruling aims to prevent confusion and unfair prejudice against Baldwin in front of the jury.

The defence team, led by attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, has repeatedly sought to keep certain evidence out of the trial, focusing also on procedural issues related to the discovery process. While Judge Sommer expressed scepticism about dismissing the case at this stage, she urged both sides to resolve outstanding document disputes promptly.

Apart from the criminal trial, Baldwin faces civil lawsuits in California and New Mexico stemming from the 'Rust' incident.

Moreover, complications have arisen concerning tax incentives for the film, totalling over USD 1.6 million, which were rescinded following the tragedy.

These incentives were part of a settlement with Halyna Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, the status of which is now uncertain due to the withdrawal of tax funds.

Former armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, whose negligence with firearms led to the fatal shooting, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Despite being listed as a witness, Gutierrez-Reed has invoked her Fifth Amendment rights during pre-trial proceedings related to Baldwin's case, as per Deadline.

'Rust', the film involved in the tragic incident, has since completed production and remains without distribution despite being finished for several months.

