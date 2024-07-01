Alec, Hilaria Baldwin celebrate 12 years of marriage

Washington [US], July 1 : Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have commemorated their 12th wedding anniversary with poignant reflections and heartfelt messages on social media.

The couple, known for their openness about their relationship, shared personal insights into their journey together since tying the knot in June 2012.

Posting on Instagram over the weekend, Alec Baldwin, 66, expressed gratitude and affection for his wife, accompanied by a series of nostalgic wedding day photos.

"Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream," Alec captioned the post. He acknowledged the challenges they've faced as a couple, including the joys and sorrows of raising a large family.

"In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn't trade any of it. Happy Anniversary. You are my gift," the actor added warmly.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C82lvlYOSov/?hl=en&img_index=2

Hilaria Baldwin, 40, reciprocated with a heartfelt selfie of the couple and shared her thoughts on their marital journey.

"Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec...not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards," she wrote alongside the Instagram snapshot.

She emphasized the importance of family and friends in finding comfort and strength during challenging times. "How lucky am I to have you and our children, Alec," she expressed gratefully.

Addressing her followers, Hilaria apologized for her decreased social media presence recently and expressed her appreciation for their kindness and support.

"I hope you feel how much your kindness is a gift that we will forever treasure," she added before professing her love for Alec.

The couple shares seven children Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 3, Maria Lucia, 3, and Ilaria, 1.

Alec is also a father to Ireland, 28, from a previous relationship, who recently became a mother herself to daughter Holland with Andre Allen Anjos, according to Page Six.

In addition to celebrating their anniversary, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced their upcoming reality show on TLC, 'The Baldwins,' which will give viewers a glimpse into their family life with its highs and lows.

The show is slated to premiere next year, showcasing the dynamics of their bustling household, according to Page Six.

The couple's personal milestone comes amid Alec Baldwin's ongoing legal proceedings following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

Alec pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges and is set to face trial starting with jury selection on July 9 in Santa Fe.

