Alexander Skarsgard on cahllenges he faced in acting career, recalls "crying in the shower" after bad auditions

Washington DC [US], June 26 : Actor Alexander Skarsgard opened up on the challenges he faced in Hollywood in the initial years of his career, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During a recent appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast, the actor recalled "crying in the shower" after bad auditions, before his 2008 breakout year with his roles in Generation Kill and True Blood, as per the outlet.

"I found those experiences they were horrible when you go in for something that you know you're not right for, and you're not connecting with a character at all, but you're at a place where you feel like you can't say no to the audition," Skarsgard said of his struggles with the audition process, even after he starred in 2001's Zoolander.

"I was always on the cusp of being fired by my agents," the Pillion actor added. "If I say no to this audition, they're probably gonna drop me, so I gotta go in, but I don't connect to the role. I'm completely wrong for it."

He admitted he gets "a little PTSD" thinking about that time in his career, "because I remember the feeling of coming back to my little shitty apartment in L.A., you know, crying in the shower after a day like that. I just felt filthy in my soul and, like, zero confidence. I was like, 'I'm the worst actor in the world, and I also have no dignity because I go in and audition for this stuff. I'm wasting their time.' It's a rough feeling," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A son of actor Stellan Skarsgard, he began acting at age seven but quit at age thirteen. After serving in the Swedish Navy, Skarsgard returned to acting and gained his first role in the US comedy film Zoolander (2001). After appearing in films such as Melancholia (2011), Battleship (2012) and The Legend of Tarzan (2016), Skarsgard starred in the drama series Big Little Lies (2017-2019) as an abusive husband, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

He went on to appear in the films Long Shot (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), Passing (2021), The Northman (2022), which he also produced, and Infinity Pool (2023).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor