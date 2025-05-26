Alexis Roderick Joel thanks fans for support after Billy Joel's health update

Los Angeles [US], May 26 : Alexis Roderick Joel thanked fans for their kind messages and support after her husband, singer Billy Joel, revealed that he was recently diagnosed with Normal Pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain condition caused by a build-up of fluid.

Alexix, on Monday, shared a message through Billy's Instagram account to express her gratitude for the care he received and the support from fans.

In the statement shared on Instagram, she wrote, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and support. We are so grateful for the wonderful care and swift diagnosis we received. Bill is beloved by so many, and to us, he is a father and husband who is at the center of our world. We are hopeful for his recovery. We look forward to seeing you all in the future. Alexis Roderick Joel."

Billy Joel's diagnosis was shared on May 23, reported People. His team said the condition had worsened due to recent performances, causing problems with his hearing, vision, and balance.

Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus is described as a brain disorder where excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the brain's ventricles.

The news came after Joel had postponed his tour for four months after surgery over an unspecified medical condition. "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Joel said at the time, telling fans he's expecting a full recovery and that he'd be undergoing physical therapy with his doctors.

