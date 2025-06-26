Alfie Allen, Jill Halfpenny board Hollie Overton's novel 'Baby Doll' series adaptation

Washington DC [US], June 26 : Alfie Allen and Jill Halfpenny have boarded the series adaptation of Hollie Overton's novel 'Baby Doll', reported Variety.

Based on the novel by Hollie Overton, the 6-part series is being produced by Brit production banner Clapperboard Studios.

Currently in production, 'Baby Doll' currently a working title will follow the story of twin sisters Lily and Abby, whose lives are shattered when Lily is abducted from their quiet rural English town by beloved local teacher Rick Hansen, as reported by Variety.

After years of abuse in captivity, Lily escapes, only to discover that freedom brings its own challenges. The world she longed to return to has moved on without her.

As Abby, Lily, and their mother, Eve, struggle to rebuild their family, they must confront the lasting damage and the terrifying reality that Rick is still out there, determined to control the narrative and evade justice, as reported by Variety.

According to the outlet, Alfie Allen and Jill Halfpenny will play the roles of Rick and Eve, while sisters Tallulah and Delphi Evans will take on the roles of Lily and Abby, reported Variety.

Along with the lead cast, the series will also star Kash Bhai, Niamh Walsh, Levi Brown , Victoria Ekanoye, Holly Atkins and Kiran Krishnakumar.

"Baby Doll" was commissioned by Sebastian Cardwell, deputy chief content officer, U.K., and Paul Testar, commissioning editor, for Paramount+ U.K. & Ireland.

Alfie Allen is known for his role in Game of Thrones. It streamed exclusively on HBO, now known as Max.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor