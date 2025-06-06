Ali Fazal adds a quirky spin to his ‘Metro In Dino’ mood with wife Richa Chadha

Mumbai, June 6 Actor Ali Fazal took to social media to share a light-hearted moment with wife Richa Chadha, giving his “Metro In Dino” mood a quirky twist.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Fukrey actor brought a dose of humour and charm with a funny video featuring Richa. Sharing a self-shot video, Ali gave a fun and quirky spin to the vibe of his much-loved track from his upcoming romantic drama, “Metro In Dino.” Set against a dramatic, overcast backdrop—minus the rain—the clip opens with a brief appearance by Richa before shifting focus to Ali, who sips coffee among lush greenery.

For the caption, Fazal wrote, “Jab edit ke liye team na ho, Mausam ke liye baarish na ho… aur tumhe bhulaane ke liye tum (Richa) hee na ho… toh launda paudhon ke saath coffee mein khush hai..” Ali set the mood by adding Arijit Singh’s soulful track “Zamaana Lage” from Anurag Basu’s directorial “Metro In Dino” as the background score.

On June 4, the makers released the trailer of the film on social media. The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta. It explores the complex journey of love and commitment, capturing the emotional highs and lows that come with it.

The captivating trailer showcases Aditya and Sara on a journey of discovering the deeper layers of love and commitment, while Fatima and Ali portray a couple facing the evolving dynamics of marriage—transitioning from newlyweds to parents, with all the emotional complexities that come along the way. On the other hand, Konkona and Pankaj are depicted making efforts to revive the romance in their marriage, while Neena and Anupam portray an elderly couple eager to rediscover love but hesitant due to the years that have gone by.

Backed by producers Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, “Metro In Dino” is set to release in theatres on July 4.

