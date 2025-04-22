Ali Fazal all set to Play a Paparazzi in His Next?

Ali Fazal, known for being one of the most versatile performers across Bollywood and also having a thriving career in the West, is now all set to be taking on a unique role in his next project. According to sources, the talented actor is set to portray the role of a paparazzi, diving into the fast-paced and chaotic world of celebrity photographers.

The script of the film is now in its final stages of writing with a final draft and Ali is believed to soon even start work on his prep to embody this part. The film is said to be a dark dramedy and is set in the entertainment industry in Mumbai.

A source close to the development shared, "Ali has always chosen unconventional roles, and this one is no different. The film is a very unique and different take to shed light on the behind-the-scenes reality of paparazzi culture. The script is nearly final and the pre production is expected to start in a few months with the project expected to go on floors end of 2025”.

With Ali Fazal's packed schedule and his ability to seamlessly blend into diverse characters, this potential project could add yet another remarkable performance to his growing repertoire.