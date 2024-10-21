Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha Rope In Jiu-Jitsu Champions to Empower Young Girls in Self-Defence Training

In a unique way to spread empowerment, Richa and Ali has collaborated with a NGO which teaches girls self-defense, and organised a Jiu Jitsu workshop conducted by world champion in Jiu Jitsu, Andressa Citra and Lucas Valente. The NGO has been teaching girls to assert their agency - whether through martial arts training and athletics. Richa Chadha says, “Self-defense isn’t just about fighting back; it’s about building confidence, resilience, and awareness. And when we learnt that Andressa would be interested, we put together this unique one day workshop . We’re proud to be partnering with MukkaMaar Girls, an organization that has been empowering young girls through self-defense for years."

Ali Fazal added, "I have been training in Jiu Jitsu, and having the Mukkamaar children meet with Andressa, meant that they’d have such a solid role model, in terms of what they can become. Especially for the young girls to meet a world champ and learn from her one on one, even if it was for a few hours, is so inspiring and fantastic for them."

Ishita Sharma, founder and CEO of MukkaMaar said, "Andressa is absolutely inspiring and you can tell that she is a world champion in the way she moves, speaks, coaches! Our fellows learnt some killer moves and we can’t to work with her again. Thanks to Richa and Ali for doing this and always having MukkaMaar’s back." Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have long been advocates for gender equality and social justice. They recently celebrated the birth of their daughter by gifting the media sweets and also by planting trees in their individual names in drought affected areas, via the Nabhangan Foundation.