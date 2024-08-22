Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha's 'Girls Will Be Girls' to Close the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024

The much-anticipated film 'Girls Will Be Girls,' produced by powerhouse duo Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, is set to close the 15th annual Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 on August 25th. IFFM is the largest celebration of Indian cinema outside of India now celebrating its milestone 15th year with grand celebrations slated between 15-25 August. This film, which has already garnered critical acclaim on numerous international platforms, continues its winning spree by securing this prestigious slot at IFFM and will be making its Australian premiere at the festival. Preeti Panigrahi will attend the closing ceremony, adding to the excitement and glamour of the event. The film has captivated audiences worldwide, with its compelling narrative and stellar performances.

“We are incredibly honored that 'Girls Will Be Girls' has been chosen to close such a prestigious film festival. The journey of this film has been remarkable, and we are thrilled to share it with the Australian audience. We are certain the film will find much love the way it has so far internationally”, said Ali Fazal. "We are beyond thrilled that 'Girls Will Be Girls' will close the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024.

This film has been a labor of love, and it's incredibly rewarding to see it resonate with audiences worldwide. Thank you for the immense support and we are grateful to IFFM to choose our film to close their 15th edition of the festival”, Says Richa Chadha. Festival director, Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM, expressed, “It’s our absolute honour to have Girls Will Be Girls at our festival and as our closing night film. The section was specifically made as the film truly speaks of the current times and is an absolute true to the coming of age genre. The film has made such an incredible journey across internationally and we are proud to present the film in Australia with its official Australian premiere at IFFM”. 'Girls Will Be Girls' has already made a significant impact on the international film festival circuit. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance International Film Festival, where it received rave reviews for its bold storytelling and exceptional performances and won two top honors. The film has since its world premiere in January been making a splash across having showcased at Cannes, Sundance London and even won the grand jury prizes at Transylvania International Film Festival in Romania, the Biarritz Film Festival in France and IFFLA in LA. Girls will be girls has been jointly produced by Pushing Button Studios, Crawling Angel Films, Dolce Vita Films, Blink Digital and Cinema Inutile.



