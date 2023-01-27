Ali Fazal apologises to his fans for not returning as Zafar in Fukrey 3

Actor Ali Fazal has announced that he will not be appearing in Fukrey 3 because the film's schedule conflicts with his commitments for the third season of Mirzapur. In a statement, Ali apologised to his fans for not returning as Zafar in the third part of Fukrey.

"Sorry saathiyon, iss baari nahi. Zafar ko kabhi kabhi Guddu bhaiya banna padta hai. Aur do universes overlap ho jaate hain kabhi kabhi," he reportedly said in a statement.

However, he promised that his Fukrey character will definitely return in future instalments. "Once a fukra, always a fukra, so I am around... But I won't be coming on screen for the third outing of the Fukras, Bholi, and Panditji! I would have wanted to be part of it but time and schedules didn't allow me to. "I will be back in the future at some juncture, maybe sooner than you expect. Zafar will be back after a small detour to entertain you guys," Ali added.

In the 'Fukrey' franchise, Ali essays the role of Zafar. 'Fukrey Returns' was a massive hit at the box office. Subsequently, the franchise's popularity even led to the creation of an animated series named 'Fukrey Boyzzz' that brought the film's unique characters to life on the TV screen for little ones.

Ever since the release of its first instalment in 2013, 'Fukrey' has always garnered immense love from the masses.