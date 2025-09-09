Ali Fazal attends ‘Rule Breakers’ screening at UK Parliament: Privilege for me

Mumbai, Sep 9 Actor Ali Fazal attended a special screening of his upcoming Hollywood film Rule Breakers at the UK Parliament with MP Alice McDonald. He said it is a moment of immense pride and privilege for him.

Ali expressed gratitude for being honoured with this opportunity and said: "To be invited by MP Alice McDonald to the UK Parliament for the screening of Rule Breakers is a moment of immense pride and privilege for me. This isn’t just about showcasing a film, but about creating dialogue around stories that challenge norms and inspire change.”

The actor said that he feels “honoured to have represented not just myself, but also the incredible teams I have had the privilege of working with over the years.”

“Collaborating with Bill Guttentag, a filmmaker whose work I have admired for long, has been a rewarding experience, and to now present our film in such a historic and influential space is truly humbling.”

Ali said that as an artist, he believes cinema “has the power to transcend boundaries, and occasions like these remind me why we do what we do."

A gripping, women-centric drama, “Rule Breakers” tells the story of a visionary woman who dares to educate young girls in a society where such efforts are seen as an act of rebellion. As their innovation captures global attention, their success becomes both a beacon of hope and a source of conflict.

“Rule Breakers” also stars the iconic Phoebe Waller Bridge and is helmed by the Oscar winning filmmaker, Bill Guttentag.

Ali also has Raj and DK’s period drama series Rakhtbrahmand. He also has Lahore 1947, a historical drama produced by Aamir Khan and co-starring Sunny Deol.

The actor will also be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in Prosit Roy’s magnum opus thriller.

Ali has teamed up with 'Paatal Lok' director Prosit Roy for the action thriller before beginning work on 'Mirzapur: The Film.' The yet-to-be-titled project is scheduled to commence production in mid-2025.

