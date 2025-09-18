Ali Fazal Begins Pehelwani Training for Guddu Bhaiya Role in 'Mirzapur: The Movie' with a Traditional Diet

Ali Fazal is now channelling his focus entirely on Mirzapur: The Movie and in true Ali fashion, he’s taking an unconventional route to prepare for the role of Guddu Bhaiya. Instead of relying solely on modern supplements and protein shakes, sources close to the actor reveal that Ali is diving into his family roots of Pehelwani and Kushti, traditional Indian wrestling, to build strength and bulk. The actor, whose family history is steeped in this age-old sport, is said to be training in classic pehelwan-style workouts, which focus on functional strength, endurance, and raw power.

Adding to the authenticity, Ali is reportedly leaning on his family’s time-honoured recipes, rich in natural proteins, ghee, milk, and seasonal produce to support his diet, giving his transformation a homegrown touch. These wholesome, nutrient-packed meals are designed to fuel gruelling gym sessions and wrestling-inspired drills, all while keeping him connected to his cultural heritage. Speaking about this unique preparation, a source close to Ali shared, "Guddu Bhaiya is a beast in his own right, and he wanted to approach him, this time with the same authenticity that his ancestors brought to their craft. His family has a long history in Pehelwani, and he grew up watching the discipline, the grit, and the sheer physical power it demands. So instead of gulping down endless protein shakes, he is going back to those roots training like a wrestler, eating like a wrestler."

Meanwhile Ali reflects on his current fitness routine "The idea is to build a body that’s not just for show but one that can truly fight, endure, and dominate, just like Guddu would. This is my way of bringing a fresher, fiercer Guddu to the screen." With the buzz around Mirzapur: The Movie already at an all-time high, fans can expect a raw, powerful, and deeply authentic return of Guddu Bhaiya, one that blends the grit of the streets with the might of the Akhada.

Mirzapur: The Movie is the film adaptation of the critically acclaimed crime thriller series Mirzapur. The story centers around Akhandanand "Kaleen Bhaiya" Tripathi, a powerful crime boss and carpet exporter who rules over the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The original series starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. While Season 2 introduced new faces like Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, and Priyanshu Painyuli, the intense power dynamics and revenge-fuelled narrative remained the show's core.