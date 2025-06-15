Ali Fazal celebrates 12 years of release of ‘Fukrey’ with unseen pictures

Mumbai, June 15 Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’, is celebrating 12 years of the first part of his cult-comedy franchise ‘Fukrey’.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the film’s shoot. The pictures show him enjoying the company of his co-actors, and producers of the film.

He wrote in the caption, “12 years ago we blasted out into the scene. Thank you to the team of @excelmovies and ofcourse @ritesh_sid & @faroutakhtar for championing a bunch of whackos like us… on a film like this.. to many more place holders in history. To @mriglamba : I owe you big. More than just for ‘Fukrey’”.

‘Fukrey’, which had a poor opening at the box-office, slowly picked the momentum, and reached its audience in no time. The film franchise boasts a binge worthy narrative across its parts, and is an addition in the case studies of Hindi cinema about films that saw poor opening at the box-office but went on to become cult classics.

Ali went on to marry Richa Chadha, with whom he shared the screen for the first time in ‘Fukrey’. The couple were recently blessed with a baby girl. Earlier, speaking with IANS, Ali shared that for him, to see his daughter grow up is the best cinematic moment that he will ever witness in his life.

Ali recently spoke with IANS ahead of the release of the multi-starrer film. When IANS asked him, “Curiosity and observation. Do you consider these as the currency for any artist?”, the actor said said, “Yes. If I may say so. I've recently become a father and I think the best piece of cinema that I will ever witness in my life is this 10 month old daughter that I have. Because it has the two things that you just mentioned and in all honesty and that's wherein lies the perfect mix of unpredictability and it's cinematic. We need that. The moment we lose our innocence we start drifting away. That's the fight”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

