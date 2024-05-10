Watch: Ali Fazal Celebrates ‘Heeramandi’ Success With Heartfelt Note for Wife Richa Chadha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10: Actor Ali Fazal heaped praise on his wife, Richa Chadha, for her stellar performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series, 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. 'The series, which features a star-studded cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, has garnered mixed reactions from the audience. However, Fazal was quick to laud his wife's acting prowess, showcasing his support and admiration for her talent.

Ali, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to post a video montage capturing their vacations, public encounters, and intimate moments. The actor also wrote a heartfelt note for his wife that read, "Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away !! ( Lajjo check) You are simply the best and I feel so lucky I get to share my notes with you in person .. congratulations partner on this mad success of #heeramandi . You've risen way way way above the norm you always do. See you soon! @therichachadha !!." Richa also reacted and wrote, "Am lucky luckiest girl alive thank you."The series also stars Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman in the roles of the Nawabs.

Set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence in the 1940s, the show explores the lives of courtesans and their patrons, delving into the cultural dynamics of Heera Mandi. Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love with each other. They have been legally married since 2020, but they celebrated their union in 2022 with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali and Richa are all set to come up with 'Girls will be Girls', a film made under their production banner. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences. The cast includes multi-award-winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, and Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

