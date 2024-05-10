Ali Fazal Celebrates Wife Richa Chadha's Heeramandi Success : Only A Fool Would Overlook Lajjo's Role, Says Mirzapur Actor

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are not only the power couple they’re, but also are all kinds of goals for being the benchmark for the most adorable couples. The duo are often seen supporting each other on social media and their cute banter and chatter has found immense love from fans on social media. Richa who is currently basking in the unanimous praise and success for her role as Lajjo in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has innumerable reasons to cheer.

Ali took to social media with the most adorable post appreciating the incredible success for Richa and the love that has come her way for her portrayal of Lajjo. Ali sharing a montage of unseen moments of their travels, wrote “only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away!! (Lajjo check) You are simple the best and I feel so lucky I get to share my notes with you in person.. congratulations partner on this mad success of Heeramandi. You have risen way way above the norm you always do”.

Heeramandi that released last week on Netflix has become number 1 most streamed Indian show in the world in the first week of its release on the OTT platform. Richa Chadha has been praised by audiences calling her performance “her career best”, fans have even noted out the remarkable similarity between her character and that of Meena Kumari, and tagged her as the female Devdas.