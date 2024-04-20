Ali Fazal comforts Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira after she says she’s scared of being alone

Mumbai, April 20 Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, who tied the knot with fitness expert Nupur Shikhare earlier this year, shared about what scares her the most.

On Saturday, Ira took to her Instagram and penned a long note in which she spoke about the things that scare her the most. These include violence, apathy, and illness.

She also shared how the fear manifests itself in her life.

Ira wrote: "I'm scared. I'm scared of being alone. I'm scared of being helpless. And of feeling helpless. I'm scared of all the bad things in the world (violence, illness, apathy). I'm scared of being lost. Scared of being hurt. Scared of being muted. Not always. Not every day. You'll see me laugh, work, live. But when I'm scared... it cripples me."

She further mentioned that fear often feels worse than the thing which she is afraid of itself.

"The tangible, we can overcome. The fear is endless and as powerful as our imaginations. I forget that I'm loved by very capable people who will find me if I'm lost. Take care of me if I'm hurt. I forget that I'm a capable person. There's not much to do about that. Fear has that effect. What helps me is to find someone else (or a song, movie, anything) that either physically makes me feel safe or reminds me of the things I've forgotten, giving me hope and patience for this fear to pass. Ideally I do both," she added.

Ali Fazal, who will be soon seen in the third season of the hit streaming series 'Mirzapur', acted as the voice of reason and tried to calm Ira down as he took to the comments section.

The actor wrote: "You are loved! And witnessed in the electro-bashings of the universe and its quantum. Let it fill you with absolute momentum. To fear is to feel, to breathe is to life... this too shall pass. Some others return. Some more shall pass. What's left is a love, that none will surpass."

Touched by his words, Ira put up hug emojis under his comment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor