Ali Fazal Drops First Sneak Peek as Guddu Bhaiya from Mirzapur: The Film, Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy

Actor Ali Fazal has sent fans into a frenzy after sharing the first-ever sneak peek video of his iconic character Guddu Bhaiya from the much-anticipated Mirzapur: The Film. Marking a historic moment in Indian entertainment, Mirzapur: The Film becomes India’s first-ever series to successfully expand into a full-fledged cinematic world.

Currently being shot against the striking landscapes of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the brief yet powerful clip shared by Ali Fazal features Guddu Bhaiya’s unmistakable backshot walk on set, a visual that instantly reignited the legacy of one of India’s most formidable on-screen gangsters. With no dialogue and only sheer screen presence doing the talking, the video offers a glimpse into the raw power, dominance, and intensity that Guddu Bhaiya brings to the big screen.

The clip subtly hints at the larger scale, heightened drama, and cinematic treatment that the film promises, raising anticipation for what lies ahead in this film adaptation.

Sharing his excitement, Ali Fazal said, “Stepping back into Guddu Bhaiya’s world is always intense. This character carries a certain weight, a silence that speaks louder than words. Filming in Jaisalmer has added a whole new texture to the story, and this is just a small glimpse of the journey we’re on. There’s a lot more coming, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it on the big screen.”