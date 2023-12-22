Ali Fazal drops mushy video with wife Richa Chadha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 : A few days after the birthday of actor Richa Chadha, her husband Ali Fazal, on Friday, dropped a mushy post.

He uploaded a video featuring his adorable moments spent with Richa.

"Am posting the same one you sent me for my birthday ...! This is your month. Happy Birthdays my love. Am happy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C1JYhysKaO7/?hl=en

@therichachadha !," he captioned the clip.

Ali's post for Richa garnered loads of likes and comments.

"Best babies [?][?]," singer-actor Saba Azad commented.

"How romantic," a social media user wrote.

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love with each other. They have been legally married since 2020, but they celebrated their union last year with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow. Interestingly, their wedding festivities were documented and will be shown to the audience via wedding movie, titled RiAliTY.

Directed by Rahul Singh Dutta, the wedding documentary will not only be an account of their dreamy wedding, but also capture the behind-the-scenes turmoil, from the perspective of Ali and Richa's close ones, before the D-Day

In a statement about their wedding documentary, Ali previously said, "RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough. Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for. RiAlity captures some of the essence of our journey, not just as actors but as two regular people in love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali and Richa are all set to come up with 'Girls will be Girls', a film made under their production banner. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

The cast includes multi-award winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor