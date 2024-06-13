Ali Fazal explains how he approached his character Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’

Mumbai, June 13 Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of the fan-favourite streaming action-crime-thriller series 'Mirzapur', has shared that he approached his character of Guddu Pandit in an analytical way because he is so far off from his character and the world of 'Mirzapur' in real life.

Recently, the makers of the show announced its return with a third season. The series will see the return of beloved characters played by Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar, among others.

Talking about his part in the show, Ali said: "I suppose by default the format has become a very integral part of my life and performances. Because it is the one place where people get to track the entire gram, so there is season 1, season 2, and now season 3. I don't know what season 3 holds, but I know I have justified a graph for this particular boy who has the essence of it all, who holds his innocence despite so much corruption around him."

The actor shared that the role has taken a lot out of him, and it’s something that he will always cherish.

"It is a world I don't belong to, a character I don't belong to, but I have tried to make sense of it with an analytical approach. I study the way they write, the way they think, and the way they interact with people in those areas. And of course, kahaniyan, kahaniyan hain, they can be told in any perspective," he continued.

For Ali, the rest of it has been the icing on the cake. Guddu is a bodybuilder, there is a manicness and madness associated with the character.

The actor further mentioned, "These are the effects of the core traumas that this person has been through. To be able to have so much compassion that I wanted to achieve through playing this part, and also for the audiences to see what a person in that situation can go through, or maybe in any other situation, it can be endless situations in a story."

For him, the biggest challenge was to be able to put himself away from it, look at it, and observe the character without judging it.

'Mirzapur 3' is set to stream on Prime Video from July 5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor