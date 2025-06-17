Ali Fazal on playing a musician in ‘Metro…In Dino’: It feels like life has come full circle

Mumbai, June 17 Actor Ali Fazal says his musical journey comes full circle with his latest role as Akash in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film “Metro... In Dino”.

Ali made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with a cameo as Joy Lobo, a guitar-strumming engineering student in Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster film "3 Idiots" starring Aamir Khan. He feels that playing Akash is a return to his journey.

Ali shared, “It genuinely feels like life has come full circle. I began my journey in cinema with a brief but memorable role as Joy Lobo—a young dreamer with a guitar—in 3 Idiots. That part sparked something in me, not just as an actor but as an artist.”

“All these years and roles later, to now play a lead role with Akash, a musician once again, in Metro… In Dino, it feels like a beautiful, fated return to where it all started,” he said.

The actor said his career has taken him through so many different worlds.

"From historical dramas to global productions—but there’s a quiet thrill in returning to the strings, both literally and metaphorically. Collaborating with Anurag Basu sir has been a longtime dream, and working alongside Fatima has been such a joy.”

He says “Metro…In Dino” reminds him that while life may evolve in many directions, “the core passions—like music—somehow always find their way back.”

The film is an official sequel to Basu’s acclaimed Life in a… Metro, which was released in 2007.

The film stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta.

“Metro…In Dino” delves into the complex and modern relationships, the upcoming film promises an exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro…In Dino. Directed by Anurag Basu, with music composed by Pritam, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film will be in cinemas on July 4.

