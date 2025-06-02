Ali Fazal on Thug Life: "It’s Not Every Day You Work with Legends Like Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan"

Acclaimed actor Ali Fazal is all set to make his much-awaited South Indian cinema debut with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s upcoming pan-India film Thug Life. Headlined by superstar Kamal Haasan, the film features an ensemble cast of celebrated actors from across Hindi and South cinema. The multilingual film is slated for a grand theatrical release on June 5, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Marking a pivotal new chapter in his versatile career, Ali Fazal revealed that it didn’t take him more than a second to say yes to the project.

“There are some calls you get in your life that you know instantly are meant to change the course of your journey — this was one of them,” said Ali. “When you hear the name Mani Ratnam, you don’t just think of cinema — you think of legacy, you think of storytelling that’s transcendent, timeless, and deeply rooted in human emotion. I didn’t have to think for a moment before saying yes to Thug Life. A Mani Ratnam film isn’t something you get offered every day, and certainly not alongside someone as iconic as Kamal Haasan. The fact that this project brings together talent from across the Indian film industries in multiple languages makes it even more special. It’s the kind of ambitious, large-scale storytelling I’ve always wanted to be part of. I feel incredibly honored and excited to step into this universe.”

Thug Life is being mounted as a cinematic extravaganza that blends powerful performances with a gripping narrative and grand visuals, true to Mani Ratnam’s directorial legacy. As the anticipation builds, the makers have promised an epic film that will cater to audiences across geographies and languages. Ali Fazal, known for his memorable performances in Mirzapur, Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile, Fukrey, is expected to bring his distinct presence to the film in a role that fans are already curious about. His entry into the South Indian film industry with Thug Life marks a significant crossover that strengthens the bridge between regional and national cinema.