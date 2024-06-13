Ali Fazal Opens Up About The Challenges Of Portraying Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur 3

Ali Fazal, one of Bollywood's most talented actors, has acknowledged the immense challenges of portraying the complex and intense character of Guddu Pandit in the highly anticipated Mirzapur 3. The upcoming season, directed by Gurmeet Singh and Anand Iyer and produced by Excel Entertainment, is set to stream soon on Amazon Prime Video. The series will see the return of beloved characters played by Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, among others.

Ali Fazal says, "i suppose by default the format, it has become a very integral part of my life , and performances. Because it is the one place where people get to track the entire gram, so there is season 1, season 2 and season 3, I don't know what season 3 holds but I know I have justified a graph for this particular boy who has the essence of it all who holds its innocence despite so much corruption around him. And a young boy almost at his impressionable age getting turned into all kinds of demons and things along the way because of the circumstances in the society, and he becomes what he becomes. So yes it has taken a lot out of me, I will always cherish it. It is the world that I don't belong to, it is the character I don't belong to, but I have tried to make sense of it, with the analytical approach I have to study it, the way they write, the way they think, the way he interacts with the people in those areas and of course kahaniyan, kahaniyan hain, they can be told in any perspective. In this case you see it from Guddu's perspective. The rest of it has been the icing on the cake, there is the body builder, there is a manickness, the madness that you see but these are the effects of core traumas that this person has been through. To be able to have so much compassion that I wanted to achieve through playing this part, and also to the audiences to be able to play something like this requires someone who can see , what a person in that situation can go through or maybe any other situation, it can be endless situations in a story , i think that was my biggest challenge, to be able to put yourself away from it and look at it and without judging it just observe. So I have tried to do that I really hope it brings some heart out on the big screen or any screen where it will be watched”.

Mirzapur 3 is set to bring another riveting season of power, revenge, and the dark underbelly of crime. Fans can look forward to an electrifying performance by Ali Fazal and a storyline that promises to keep them on the edge of their seats.