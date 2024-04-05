Ali Fazal pens a beautiful poem for his wife Richa Chadha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 : Ali Fazal's latest Instagram post is dedicated to his wife and actor Richa Chadha.

On Friday, Ali took to Instagram and posted a poem that he wrote for mom-to-be Richa.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5XmZ71qjn_/?hl=en

"The lines go as under,

'Ek tohfa, do tarfa,

Do jaan ek makaan

Ji.. nahi thhaa aasaan nahi thha aasaan

Mohabbat ke bazaar mein, deewana chala dhoondne, Ek tohfe ki dukaan,

toh uspe likha hai ki- zidd ke aage jhug gai aazmaaish-e-wafaa o ashiqui,

Parakh liya mere tohfe ne uski nigaah ko'."

The lines loosely translate into 'finding a unique gift for his life partner'.

This intimate glimpse into Fazal's thoughts and feelings for Richa has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, leaving many wondering about Ali's search for this mysterious gift.

"Hahah cute," a social media user commented.

"Want to know the gift," another one wrote.

Richa and Ali are expecting their first child together.

In February, the couple took to Instagram and shared the good news with their fans and followers. They posted an image saying 1 + 1 = 3, confirming the news with a caption that says "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world"

Richa and Ali met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012 and soon fell in love with each other. They have been legally married since 2020, but they celebrated their union in 2022 with festivities across Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow.

Interestingly, their wedding festivities were documented and will be shown to the audience via a wedding movie, titled RiAliTY.Directed by Rahul Singh Dutta, the wedding documentary will not only be an account of their dreamy wedding but also capture the behind-the-scenes turmoil, from the perspective of Ali and Richa's close ones, before D-Day.

In a statement about their wedding documentary, Ali previously said, "RiAlity is a testament to the fact that love is not always perfect, but it is always enough. Love is profound, it is messy, and yet worth moving worlds for. RiAlity captures some of the essence of our journey, not just as actors but as two regular people in love."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali and Richa are all set to come up with 'Girls will be Girls', a film made under their production banner. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

The cast includes multi-award-winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, and Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

