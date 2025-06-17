Ali Fazal remembers his late mother in a nostalgic post: 'had to say goodbye to 2 people'

Mumbai, June 17 Actor Ali Fazal remembered his late mother on her 5th death anniversary with a nostalgic social media post.

The 'Fukrey' actor revealed that after his mother's demise, he also had to say goodbye to the younger version of himself.

"There are two people i had to say goodbye to this day 5 years ago- One my mother and the other that little boy me.. ( or as i see Ali today but without a version of Him in recorded past) . And its so funny - that another part comes in swinging from the ends of the universe and gently attaches itself to me now. . I am blessed. Another me? Another you? God knows. Anyway", he wrote.

Ali added that not just this date, he dreads the whole month of June. "I put this out because i , a mere mortal dreads this day every June.. because it was my loss. Its mine. My me.. so i stop to think and contemplate. - like if i could disect this moment and hit pause for a bit… and then transport to a place inside the head of lets pick any one person in a part of the world ( thats easy we know where) - who on a friday afternoon sits but in utter dread for the whole of June that has weirdly lasted maybe 2 years? 20-200 and boom, this person loses his whole family just like that.. for cinematic effect lets call it “in a flash”..", he added.

The 'Mirzapur' actor went on to express his pain and how this feeling of loss leads to empathy in the following words, "i am like a fly on that wall, much like most of us through social media today we have seen it all. .. then in a miraculous way, i switch back to where i hit pause( remember?) - now my feeling of loss is doubled up with an empathy of a universal kind? Or is too much hands on knowledge of loss that should lessen the effect of what is considered Mine? Or am i told “hey dude, dont take the worlds guilt upon urself “.. naah i dont buy any of it. I should shut up and carry on moving mountains . Am i though? Are you? We both could though."

Ali's mother passed away on June 17, 2020, in Lucknow owing to health complications.

