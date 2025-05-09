Ali Fazal remembers his late mother with a heartfelt childhood memory

Mumbai, May 9 In an emotional tribute to his late mother, actor Ali Fazal shared a cherished childhood memory that holds a special place in his heart.

Reflecting on the moment that shaped his life, Fazal opened up about the profound impact his mother had on him, offering a glimpse into their close bond. On Friday, the ‘Fukrey’ actor took to his Instagram handle to share an unseen childhood photo. In the image, young Ali is seen sitting on his mother’s lap as they pose for the camera. For the caption, Ali wrote, “Miss you today. Miss you hard. I don’t like posting nowadays. But.. theres a version i activate from time to time.. Wish i had made videos with you in them ( selfish of me to want to look at them? Eh..) i suppose natures slimy ways of filling memories with new memories in an attempt to fade the old ones. . Why does a memory and its freshness get tied to the linearity of time. Time maketh old . Ta daaaaa..!! (sic).”

“Or so we have known. No one parks a thought sideways do they? Mmm.. like a whiz in the trees that whiz past you in a train but the ( forgive me for the word whiz.. you get it) whiz remains beside you. Parallax . Oh shut up. I like the whizz. The whiz is more quantummy… its there its my ally. Time on the other hand doesnt do a good job really… so we despel it, using tools and drama and other stories surrounding stories within stories. Now imagine someone tangible turning into whiz. Not a bad deal if you ask me. A bit borderline “you need therapy” but totally comprehensible if you ask me again. Why do you ask? Cuz youre a curious little..(sic)” he added.

Ali Fazal's mother passed away on June 17, in 2020 due to health complications.

