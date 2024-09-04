Ali Fazal Resumes Work After Paternity Leave, Set To Begin Shooting For 'Lahore 1947' and 'Thug Life'

Celebrated actor Ali Fazal has returned to work following a brief paternity leave, ready to dive back into his pecking schedules for the upcoming films 'Lahore 1947' and 'Thug Life.' Ali and his wife, actress Richa Chadha, recently welcomed their baby girl on July 16, 2024. During this precious time, Ali took a short break to support Richa and relish his new role as a father.

Ali Fazal, known for his remarkable versatility and dedication to his craft, shared his excitement about balancing his personal and professional commitments. “Becoming a father has been the most fulfilling experience of my life. I cherished every moment of my break, staying close to Richa and our daughter. Now, I am ready to juggle my responsibilities and return to the sets with renewed energy and enthusiasm,” Ali said.

Fans and colleagues alike are thrilled to see Ali Fazal back in action, as he continues to deliver compelling performances on screen. With a packed calendar ahead, including six major projects such as 'Rakt Bramhand,' 'Metro In Dino,' and the Hollywood film 'Afghan Dreamers,' Ali is poised for a remarkable year both professionally and personally.