Ali Fazal Reveals He Learned Guitar for Over a Month to Prepare for His Role in Metro… In Dino

Actor Ali Fazal, known for his dedication to his craft, has gone the extra mile for his upcoming film Metro… In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu. Despite having briefly played a guitarist in his debut film 3 Idiots over a decade ago, Ali wanted to bring a fresh authenticity to his latest role as a musician. To ensure his on-screen performance looked and felt real, Ali dedicated over a month to learning the guitar from scratch, training under a professional guitarist to perfect his technique.

Speaking about the experience, Ali Fazal shared, “Playing a musician is not just about holding a guitar and pretending to strum, sometimes yes it is. But sometimes it’s all real. I believe that authenticity is everything, especially in a film like Metro… In Dino, where the story is deeply rooted in human emotions and music is a part of the character’s soul. When I played a guitarist in 3 Idiots, it was just a cameo—more of a fun, quick moment. But this time, my character is a musician at the core, and that comes with a responsibility to do justice to the role. There were chords i could play, chords i couldn’t play. But it’s Basu Da frame. So you have to make sure you give it your all”.

Ali adds, " I spent over a month taking lessons with a professional guitarist, not just to learn chords but to understand the instrument, the body language, the relationship between a musician and his guitar. It’s not easy; your fingers hurt, and it takes real dedication. But I wanted to make sure that every time I played on screen, it felt honest—not just to me but to the audience."

Ali further adds, "Anurag Basu’s stories are always layered, and I felt that if I didn’t dive deep into this part, it would be a disservice to the character and to the film. I’ve always believed that music is a universal language—it connects us in ways that words sometimes can’t. That’s what I wanted to capture. I hope audiences can feel the effort and love I’ve poured into this role.” Metro… In Dino is slated for a July 4th release, and Ali’s preparation is sure to add a memorable layer to this much-anticipated project.