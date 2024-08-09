Ali Fazal Reveals the Truth Behind the Viral Photoshoot With Baz Luhrmann, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman

Ali Fazal is always up and about making his mark internationally. From essaying titular leads to working with Oscar nominated directors and also working with the biggest actors in the west, Ali has truly made a mark for himself in the west. Ali has finally unveiled the truth to the viral photo of him at the Blake Lively shoot where he shoot with the legendary Baz Luhrmann and Hugh Jackman. Ali got a call while he was shooting in LA for a “secret project” and couldn’t say no because when Baz calls, one goes.

He revealed in a social media post, “Ok let me put it to rest - yes that is me all secretly dressed up royalty crashing Baz Luhrmann's Hitchcockian Whodunnit Casino scene. Hehe. And for the rest of this beautiful ensemble piece- WHAT CAN I SAY Anything for Baz @bazluhrmann. l was filming a project in LA when i got the call . And i have truly been blessed that this was the 3rd time Anna Wintour who i can never thank enough, has had me out and about for my American Vogue outing. So, we jump on a plane and we play. It was one shot, and the best part about Baz comin in was he shot the whole thing like scenes so, there's my dreams of workin with him coming true. Well, not fully - what? Almost.. what??? . And Blake @blakelively you're a rockstar, i do hope our paths cross again in good time.. Mr Jackman - Aye aye. @thehughjackman I wana thank @michael_philouze for putting up with my suggestions on styling.