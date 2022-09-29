Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha say they 'formalised' their union 'two years ago'!

New Delhi, Sep 29 Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have shared an audio note ahead of their wedding celebrations, which commences on Thursday here. However, in the voice clip, they shared that they had formalised their union in 2020.

Ali and Richa took to their Instagram, where they shared the voice note along with a throwback picture featuring the two.

In the audio note Richa is heard saying: "Two years ago we formalised our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life."

Ali is then heard saying: "Like the rest of the nation, we too were struck by personal tragedies one after the other. And now, as we all enjoy this window of respite, we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and are so very touched and grateful for all the blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you."

The two are having their sangeet and mehendi today. On Friday, the to-be-married couple will host a cocktail party along with a formal dinner. It will be followed by a DJ party. Around 150 people are expected including extended family, acquaintances, and close friends from Delhi.

The two will get married in Mumbai on October 4. The wedding will take place in the afternoon at the the iconic The Great Eastern Home, a 176-year-old mill turned into a luxe event space in

The wedding will be attended by only 40-50 people. Only close friends and family of the actors, according to the source.

In the evening, the reception will take place for their friends in the showbiz industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor