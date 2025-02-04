Ali Fazal Set for a Spectacular 2025 with Diverse Projects Across Film, OTT, Hollywood, and South Cinema

Ali Fazal, one of India’s most versatile actors, is all set to dominate screens in 2025 with an exceptional lineup of projects that span pan India cinema, Bollywood, major OTT series, and Hollywood. Known for his ability to effortlessly transform into any character, Ali continues to break barriers and push the boundaries of his craft. The year 2025 promises to be a landmark one for Ali, with a series of exciting projects across various platforms. He will be seen in Anurag Basu's highly anticipated ensemble film Metro... In Dino, the much-awaited Mirzapur: The Movie, and the Tamil film Thug Life with legendary director Mani Ratnam. On the OTT front, Ali will star in Raj and DK’s period drama series Rakhtbrahmand. Adding to his impressive lineup is Lahore 1947, a historical drama produced by Aamir Khan and co-starring Sunny Deol, and the Hollywood film Rule Breakers, where Ali shares the screen with the globally acclaimed Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Speaking about his incredible slate of projects, Ali Fazal shared, “2025 feels like a culmination of years of hard work and passion for storytelling. I’m incredibly excited about the diverse range of projects I’m a part of this year. From exploring the intricate stories of Metro... In Dino and stepping into the world of Mirzapur again but this time on the big screen, to work with Mani Ratnam sir in Thug Life, it has been a creatively enriching journey. Collaborating with Raj and DK on a period drama like Rakhtbrahmand has been a thrilling experience, as they continue to redefine the OTT space in India. With Lahore 1947, I’m honored to work alongside Sunny Deol and under the visionary production of Aamir Khan. And finally, Rule Breakers is a dream project—sharing the screen with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and working on a story that is as universal as it is unique is a privilege. Each of these projects challenges me in new ways, and I’m looking forward to bringing them to audiences across the globe.”