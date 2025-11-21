Ali Fazal Shares a Fun Behind-the-Scenes Moment From Mirzapur: The Movie, Leaving Mirzapur Fans Excited

Mirzapur fans received a pleasant surprise when Ali Fazal shared a candid behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Mirzapur: The Movie. The image, which quickly caught attention online, brought together members of the show’s original cast — Ali Fazal (Guddu), Pankaj Tripathi (Kaleen Bhaiya), Divyenndu (Munna), Abhishek Banerjee (Compounder), Shaji Choudhary (Maqbool) — along with the film’s newest addition, Jitendra Kumar (Bablu).

The photo has naturally sparked renewed curiosity about the upcoming film, which is currently in production. Staying true to his easygoing and playful social media style, Ali wrote, “From the M team - 7 idhar, 120 udhar. Cinema gharon mein 120 Bahadur lagi hai, dekhiyega. Aur hum? Humara zara beyt keejiyega. Hum aapki taraf badh rahe hain. Coming Soon In Theatres.” His note encouraged viewers to head to cinemas for Farhan Akhtar’s 120 Bahadur, while giving a gentle nudge that Mirzapur: The Movie is also on its way to theatres.

A source associated with the film shared, “It was special to have the original cast together again for an important sequence. Ali wanted fans to get a glimpse of that moment, which is why he shared the picture. The team is putting in focused work, and the film will build meaningfully on the world Mirzapur has already created.” With the core cast reunited and Jitendra Kumar joining the ensemble, the film continues to build steady anticipation as it moves toward completion.