Ali Fazal Shares Adorably Funny Video With Beau Richa Chadha As He Channels His Inner ‘Pookie’ in Metro in Dino Mood

While Ali Fazal is gearing up to showcase his romantic side in his upcoming film Metro In Dino, but his off screen real life partner and his unique chemistry with Richa Chadha will forever be something we love. The actor took to his social media with his hilarious and irresistibly cute social media antic. The actor shared a delightful video on Instagram, featuring his wife Richa Chadha.

In the self-shot clip, Ali gave his own quirky twist to the mood of his now popular track from Metro In Dino. Set against a moody backdrop with rain nowhere in sight, Ali shared, “Jab edit ke liye team na ho, Mausam ke liye baarish na ho… aur tumhe bhulaane ke liye tum (Richa) hee na ho… toh launda paudhon ke saath coffee mein khush hai..” The video, which also features Richa at the start, captures Ali enjoying a cup of coffee amidst plants, perfectly playing up the emo-boy energy with a comedic twist. As Metro In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, gears up for release, Ali continues to serve not just acting chops but social media gold—proving once again why audiences love seeing both him and Richa on and off screen.