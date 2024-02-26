Ali Fazal shares throwback picture from his first meeting with Robert De Niro

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 : Actor Ali Fazal on Monday shared a throwback picture from his first meeting with legendary Hollywood actor Robert De Niro.

Taking to Instagram, Ali shared the picture that he captioned, "#Throwback to the 1st time i met him . God , i remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there.. cant thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people i admire. I still am socially very awkward when I have to play myself. Lol. But to Greatness and its infections."

In the picture, both the actors could be seen sitting on a couch while the 'Goodfellas' actor gives Ali an autograph.

Soon after he shared the pic, his friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Siddhant Kapoor commented, "Two legends."

Actor Urvashi Rautela commented, "You're so lucky."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ali has recently joined the star cast of Sunny Deol starrer 'Lahore,1947'.

As per a statement, Ali has come on board to play an important role in the film, which is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Last week, it was revealed that the actor Abhimanyu Singh who has worked in Sooryavanshi, Dhol, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has joined to play the antagonist opposite Sunny Deol in the film.

This project marks the teaming up of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi along with Aamir Khan. Interestingly, this film will also mark Aamir Khan Productions' (AKP) 17th production under their banner.

The film also stars Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi.

Recently, Santoshi expressed his excitement about having Preity in the film.

"After a long time, Preity Zinta is again playing a very important role for the silver screen with Lahore 1947. She is indeed an extremely talented, finest, and most natural actress in our industry. Whichever character she plays she totally invests herself in it and makes the audience feel that she is made for that character.

