Ali Fazal speaks about genius of Anurag Basu, shares how director shot one scene from different perspectives

Mumbai, June 12 Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’, has spoken about the genius of the film’s director, Anurag Basu.

The actor recently sat for a chat with IANS, and spoke about the hyperlink structure of the film’s narrative, and how he was in for a surprise when his ‘Mirzapur’ co-actor Pankaj Tripathi was inside a car which he didn’t even realise during a scene.

‘Metro... In Dino’ marks the final chapter in Anurag’s trilogy of hyperlinked films. In ‘Ludo’, all the characters didn’t know where the other character was coming from, in the climax, and it’s pretty much the same this time around as well.

Speaking with IANS, Ali said, “Yeah, that he has kept. And he went to a point where I have a shot in the film when I come in front of the car. The car almost touched me. I took that shot. Now Pankaj Tripathi sir was sitting in the car. Anurag sir didn't let me know. I didn't know. He briefed me for the scene saying, ‘There is a car. If you feel that it is going to hit you, you go from here’. Like a normal picture vehicle”.

He further mentioned, “And I didn’t know Pankaj ji was sitting there. Later, Pankaj ji told me, during the promotional run of the film, ‘When you came in front of the car, so and so happened’. I was like, ‘Which car?’. He said, ‘There’s this car in one of the scenes, I took the dialogue. As soon as I saw you, I said something’. I said, ‘I don't remember’. Then suddenly it hit me, and I was like, ‘Oh, you were in that white car’. So, I like these little surprises”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., ‘Metro In Dino’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

