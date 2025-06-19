Ali Fazal Speaks About Returning to the Big Screen After Years, With Metro… in Dino and Thug Life

Acclaimed actor Ali Fazal is all set to make a grand return to the big screen after an eventful run on OTT platforms, which saw him dominate with hit series like Mirzapur, critically lauded films like Khufiya, and a major Hollywood outing with Kandahar. Now, the versatile actor is gearing up to enthrall audiences in cinemas with his latest film Thug Life and his upcoming film Metro… In Dino slated for release next month. Ali expressed his excitement about this new phase of his career, sharing a heartfelt reflection on what it means to come back to theatres, “Coming back to the big screen feels like coming home in so many ways. The last few years on OTT have been incredibly rewarding—I’ve been fortunate to explore a range of characters in series like Mirzapur, films like Khufiya. But there’s a unique magic to the cinema hall, the collective experience of watching a story unfold with a room full of people—it’s a feeling that nothing else can quite replicate."

He further adds, " Thug Life with Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan is a dream come true; working with Mani Sir’s under his vision is nothing short of legendary, and sharing screen space with Kamal Sir is an honour I could never have imagined when I started out. I couldn’t have asked for me and it’s that industry that has welcomed so charmingly. And then there’s Metro… In Dino, which is so close to my heart. Anurag Basu’s storytelling has always inspired me, and this film is such a beautiful tapestry of human emotions—being part of that is a privilege. "He continues, " I feel like I’ve grown so much as an actor in the OTT space, taking on roles that challenged me in ways I didn’t expect. Now, as I step back into theatres, I’m bringing all those learnings and experiences with me. I’m excited to share these stories on the big screen, and I can’t wait for audiences to join me on this new journey.” With both Thug Life and Metro… In Dino set to captivate audiences in cinemas, Ali Fazal’s return to the big screen is poised to be one of the most eagerly awaited highlights of the year.