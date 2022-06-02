Ali Fazal to Disha Patani, Bollywood celebs react to Johnny Depp's win over Amber Heard

Popular American actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday won a high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Following his win, several Bollywood celebrities expressed their support for the decision made by the jury in favour of Johnny Depp via social media.

Global star Ali Fazal took to his Instagram stories, clearly, the 35-year-old star was watching the Johnny Depp's verdict's live coverage. In his first story, he wrote, " OK this is next level aniticipation :::. Anyone else watching this. #depp #heard #verdict"

In another story, Ali shared a picture of Johnny's win.

Bollywood actor Disha Patani shared a picture of Johnny Depp in her IG story, she wrote, "Nobody can ever replace you, @johnnydepp"

Actor and producer Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared a heartfelt IG story for Johnny Depp, he wrote, "And there is justice" with a big heart.

South Indian star Shruti Haasan congratulated Johnny Depp via her Instagram story, with a quirky message. She wrote, "Congratulations! I adore you. Now please go get sober"

Bollywood celebrity Sophie Choudry shared a message of support in her Instagram story, "Tell the world, I Johnny Depp, a man, am a victim too of domestic violence. See how many people believe or side with you." 6 years later he told his truth & he won both in and out of court. #AbuseHasNoGender #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard."

The jury has awarded Johnny Depp USD 15 million in damages. Amber Heard has also won part of her libel case against Johnny Depp over articles in a privately owned newspaper, in which Johnny Depp's former lawyer described her claims of domestic abuse as a hoax.

The jury has awarded Amber Heard USD 2 million in damages.

For the unversed, after several years of dating, Depp and Heard married in a very private ceremony in their home in Los Angeles in 2015. On May 23, 2016, Heard filed for divorce from Depp and obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor. She alleged that Depp had physically abused her during their relationship, and said it was usually while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

( With inputs from ANI )

