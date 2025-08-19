Ali Fazal to play a cop in investigative crime thriller 'Raakh'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : 'Mirzapur' fame actor Ali Fazal and actress Sonali Bendre are set to star in a thriller series 'Raakh'. It willstream on Prime Video in 2026.

Prime Video has announced a new investigative crime thriller, 'Raakh', on Monday.

Executive produced and directed by Prosit Roy, the fictional crime drama is created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, along with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi

The upcoming fictional series, Raakh, is a gripping investigative crime thriller that delves into the psychological complexities of morality and justice, as per the press note shared by Prime Video.

Ali Fazal to play the role of a cop in the series.

Prime Video shared the poster of the series from their Instagram handle, writing "JUSTICE will rise from the ashes," as per the caption section of the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNfD7TuuknO/?

"As filmmakers and storytellers, we are drawn to narratives that not only entertain but also challenge perspectives and ignite meaningful conversations," said executive producer and director Prosit Roy as quoted by the press note.

"Raakh is exactly that, a deeply immersive world that pushes boundaries while exploring the complex layers of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have crafted a narrative that delves into the grey areas of morality, justice, and redemption, all while keeping viewers thoroughly engaged," added Prosit Roy.

He continued, "For me, the series represents a bold step forward in Indian storytelling, blending intense drama with nuanced character studies. With the unwavering support by Prime Video, coupled with the exceptional talent of our multi-faceted cast - Ali, Sonali and Aamir who have brought unprecedented depth to their characters, I'm excited to bring this powerful and thought-provoking story to global audiences."

The makers have not revealed the release date of the series yet.

